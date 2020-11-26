Thanksgiving at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is pleased to offer guests a Rare and Well Done® experience this Thanksgiving, opening its doors to holiday diners from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Whether it’s at Perry’s table or your own with curbside pick-up, guests are invited to indulge in their favorites, try something new or take part in a traditional Thanksgiving feast. In addition to its full dinner menu, Perry’s is offering a special Thanksgiving feast available for DINE-IN or TO-GO featuring the seasonal favorites everyone looks forward to all year long.

The individual Thanksgiving dinner is available for DINE-IN or TO-GO at $45 per person and starts off with choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cherries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette. The rest of the meal include Smoked Turkey Breast with pan gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage and Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread. For dessert, guests can add an individual serving of Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Ginger Snap Crust, vanilla cream and salted caramel drizzle for a flavorful finish. This dish – priced at $8 – truly captures the essence of Thanksgiving.

For those that want to enjoy Perry’s Thanksgiving tradition at home around their own table with a family-style meal, Perry’s offers the perfect option that serves four or more TO-GO for $139. This family-style feast offers choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Honey Crisp Apple Salad with Dried Cherries, Walnuts and Maple Syrup Vinaigrette. The Thanksgiving table’s centerpiece includes family-style portions of sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Sausage and Sage Dressing, Cranberry Relish and Homemade Bread. Pumpkin Cheesecake for four or more can be added for an additional $20 (50 percent off regular menu price). Tax plus 15 percent handling fee is applied to food TO-GO purchases.

In addition, kids’ Thanksgiving entree plates with sides will be available DINE-IN or TO-GO for $15 for children age 12 and under. This includes the Smoked Turkey Breast with pan gravy and all of the traditional sides. The regular full dinner menu is also available for guests as well.

Guests can preorder this Thanksgiving spread now so that when the big day comes, they can savor the holiday the Rare and Well Done® way. Visit https://ordering.app/perryssteakhousegrille/ to order and pay online for curbside pickup. Reservations for Thanksgiving Day are encouraged and can be made at www.perryssteakhouse.com or by calling 205-968-1597.