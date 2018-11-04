Thank A Vet! Kickoff & Reception

Join us for our Veterans Kickoff & Reception with the Alabama Youth Symphony and this year’s Freedom Award Winner, Allen Pate. Observe our flag folding ceremony, visit our Veterans Wall of Honor, uniform display and POW/MIA table.

November is Veterans month. The Hoover Library in conjunction with the City of Hoover Veterans Committee kicks off a month-long salute to veterans on Sunday, Nov 4th and includes a Veterans and Family Empowerment Expo on Saturday, Nov 17. All these events and activities are designed to honor those who bravely served our country and to assist them and their families in the transition from military to civilian life.