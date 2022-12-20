Teen Holiday Movie Nite

Bring a pillow and blanket and watch a holiday double-feature! Snacks provided. Teens grades 7-12 Elf - After accidentally falling into Santa Claus' gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf. Due to his large size, the "elf" causes chaos in Santa's workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots. 97 mins The Grinch - The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. Disguised as Santa Claus he tries to steal all the presents, but his cover is threatened by an earnest young girl. 90 mins LOCATION: Youth Program Room