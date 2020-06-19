Teen Book Crafts

to Google Calendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Make crafts with us using old books. Post your creations on social media #hplteencrafts

Don't have old books to use? Drive up to the library and we will provide the books.  Book provided June 15-20.  Tutorials provided on June 19 on HPL Teen Facebook

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Crafts
to Google Calendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Book Crafts - 2020-06-19 16:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours