Teen Book Crafts

Make crafts with us using old books. Post your creations on social media #hplteencrafts
Don't have old books to use? Drive up to the library and we will provide the books. Book provided June 15-20. Tutorials provided on June 19 on HPL Teen Facebook
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
