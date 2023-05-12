Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama
Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony is an urgent, charged, and at times violent battle with fate. The orchestra will also be joined once again by budding star, violinist Tessa Lark for a performance of Jennifer Higdon’s Violin Concerto. The ASO will conclude the season by featuring Pulse by Birmingham native and composer-in-residence Brian Raphael Nabors.
