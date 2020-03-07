The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will host its Taste of Teal Gala on Saturday, March 7th at Regions Field. The annual event is one of the organization’s signature fundraisers, featuring a seated dinner and drinks, live and silent auctions and casino games.

LCBF will honor McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc. as the 2020 Legacy of Laura Corporate Honoree. McGriff, Seibels & Williams continues to give back to their clients and community through their Lighthouse Projects, including LCBF, by investing countless volunteer hours and supporting local community projects.

Three other “Legacy of Laura” honorees will also be recognized at the gala to celebrate the hope, compassion, and positivity they have brought to the lives of GYN cancer patients and survivors.

About LCBF: Our mission is offering hope through research for early detection of ovarian cancer, empowering communities through gynecologic cancer awareness, and enriching lives through patient support. Learn more at www.thinkoflaura.org.

Advance tickets are $100 through February 16th and $125 after 2/16. Patron tables are $1,000 and Sponsor tables start at $1,500.