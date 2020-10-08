Taste of Hoover 2020

Don’t miss the 9th annual Taste of Hoover event, October 8th from 5 to 8 p.m. It’ll be an evening of great food, live music, and terrific fellowship under the stars and bistro lights of Aldridge Gardens.

Tickets are $45 for Aldridge Gardens members and $50 for the public.

Children 12 and under are free.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available. This event has sold out many times in the past.

Please note, there are no physical paper tickets. Upon registration, your name(s) will be added to our “will call” list and you will simply need to check in when arriving at the event.