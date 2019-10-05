Hey Chère! Ready for a little fais do-do for a good cause? Then get your appetite and “geaux” to A Taste of Louisiana Food Festival & Cook Off on Saturday, October 5th at the Hoover Met from 11AM-2PM.

A Taste of Louisiana Food Festival & Cook Off is a great way to celebrate the food and culture of Louisiana right here in Birmingham while helping a worthy cause. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Lagniappe Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, funding pediatric cancer research through the Sid Strong Foundation and college scholarships for local students.

At this family-friendly event, visitors will enjoy delicious Louisiana food like jambalaya, gumbo, etouffee, red beans and rice, boudin, bread pudding and much more, prepared by local restaurants and individuals who will complete for bragging rights as the best Cajun dish. Along with sampling some great food, grab your partner and dance to foot stompin' music provided by 6.1.4 Media Group. Ready to test your luck? Place your best bid on amazing items in the silent auction and raffle. Got the kids? There's lots of fun for them, too, at the children’s area with inflatables and activities.

Early Bird tickets for the event can be purchased for $15 through the event website: https://www.atasteoflouisianabirmingham.com/. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of the event. Kids 12 and under are free.

About the Sid Strong Foundation: The Foundation was formed in honor of 16-year-old Mountain Brook teen Sid Ortis who succumbed to cancer in 2015. Sid was an ardent LSU fan whose courage and faith inspired many. The Sid Strong Foundation honors his life and legacy offering help to families facing pediatric cancer. The foundation also raises pediatric cancer awareness and funds research. A Taste of Louisiana is honored to be supporting this worthy cause.

About the Lagniappe Foundation: The Lagniappe Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports Louisiana State University in its educational mission by providing scholarships to area students, economic opportunities for disadvantaged individuals and communities and funding for pediatric cancer research and other chronic illnesses. A Taste of Louisiana is hosted by the Lagniappe Foundation in conjunction with the Greater Birmingham LSU Alumni Association. The local association sponsors many events throughout the year including game-day football viewing parties and an annual crawfish boil. The chapter also participates in numerous community events such as the Gumbo Gala benefitting Episcopal Place and the Bell Center Tailgate Challenge. Past outreach activities have benefitted Oak Mountain Missions, Jimmie Hale Ministries and other local charities.