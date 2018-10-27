A Taste of Louisiana Food Festival & Cook-Off

A Taste of Louisiana Food Festival & Cook-Off takes place Saturday, October 27th from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

ATOL is an event that celebrates the Cajun food and culture of Louisiana right here in Birmingham, while helping a worthy cause. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Sid Strong Foundation (sidstrongfound.org), funding pediatric cancer research, and college scholarships for local students. Cook teams will compete for bragging rights for the best Cajun dish. Ready for some foot stompin' fun? Hit the dance floor with the Birmingham Cajun Zydeco Association. There will also be a Kid Zone, auction and raffle with great prizes and giveaways. Make plans now to come and "pass a good time, cher!"

Tickets are $15 (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased online at lsubirmingham.org or at the gate the day of the event.

For more information, visit us on Facebook or at lsubirmingham.org.

Info
Hoover Met 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
801-941-1875
