Abingdon at Lake Wilborn Taste and Tour

Abingdon at Lake Wilborn model home grand opening with a progressive lunch and tour throughout the Lake Wilborn Resort.

Event starts at 12 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.

Please RSVP by July 26 with Meredith Haughton, MHaughton@E-Signaturehomes.com

Tour Route -

12:30 p.m.: Lunch will be provided at Abingdon following the ribbon cutting.

1 p.m.: The award winning Green Trails Trend Homes will be open for touring with desserts provided.

1:30 p.m.: For the finale, continue over to The Parc at Lake Wilborn to see the new model home and enjoy more sweets.