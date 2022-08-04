Tanyalee Davis Unstoppable Me Comedy Show

Little Person Standup/Sit Down Comedian Tanyalee Davis brings her Unstoppable Me Comedy Tour to the Stardome Comedy Club Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Davis, born in Canada but not living in the United States, has been performing all over the world for more than 30 years. She has more than 3 million followers on TikTok. During the course of her career, Tanyalee has accomplished many achievements, including two TED Talks and performing Live At The Apollo. Davis was a guest panelist on BBC's "The Blame Game" and was featured on "The John Bishop Show." She is part of Abnormally Funny People and did her own show, “Little Comedian BIG Laughs” on the Vegas Strip for six months.

At 3 feet, 3 inches, Davis uses her experiences from life and the challenges she has faced to fuel her comedy, showing that there truly can be humor found in any situation.

Davis uses what she calls her “Unstoppable Me” attitude to help her overcome the challenges she has faced in her life. She also brings this attitude to her comedy. Her show is not just about making people laugh; it is also about motivation and inspiring people.