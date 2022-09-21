Symphonic Stories

Explore new and familiar stories and characters as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra takes you on storybook journeys through music. Learn about the orchestra families, orchestral instruments and how composers use melodies, rhythms and dynamics to bring their stories to life. The event includes a trip to the zoo through Gregory Smith's "Zoo Song." Students will encounter musically depicted animals and a surprise ending to their trip through a young girl's eyes.

Tickets to these concerts are free, but reservations are required.

Questions? Contact Maria Wilson, education and youth orchestra manager, at mwilson@alabamasymphony.org or 205-314-6936.