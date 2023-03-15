Symphonic Stories

Explore new and familiar stories and characters as the ASO takes you on storybook journeys through music! Learn about the orchestra families, orchestral instruments and how composers use melodies, rhythms and dynamics to bring their stories to life, including a trip to the zoo through Gregory Smith's "Zoo Song" where students will encounter musically depicted animals and a beautiful surprise ending to their trip through a young girl's eyes.

All tickets are $8. Schools receive 1 free chaperone ticket for every 10 student tickets bought.

Questions? Contact Maria Wilson, Education Initiatives Manager, at mwilson@alabamasymphony.org, 205.314.6936