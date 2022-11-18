The Hope for Autumn Foundation is holding its annual Swing for Hope golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Oxmoor Valley golf course on Friday, Nov. 18.

Registration is at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost is $200 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, breakfast, lunch and beverages. The cost for a team of four golfers is $800. Hole sponsorships start at $350. A hole sponsorship plus a team of four costs $1,000. A cart sponsor plus a team of four costs $1,500.

All proceeds will benefit the Hope for Autumn Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide new hope and assistance for families battling childhood cancer, to support innovative research in childhood cancer therapies, and to increase community awareness of childhood cancer and cutting-edge treatment options. The group's mission focuses on the patients and research of the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama hospital, where 90% of children diagnosed with cancer in Alabama are treated.