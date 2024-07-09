Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church

to

Cross Creek Church 560 Lake Crest Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Join us for Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church! Held on June 11-12 and July 9-10 from 6-8 pm, this two-day camp is packed with creative fun for children who have completed kindergarten through 5th grade. Led by art teacher Anna Clare Culp, participants will enjoy engaging art projects, dinner, and Bible time.

Info

Cross Creek Church 560 Lake Crest Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church - 2024-07-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church - 2024-07-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church - 2024-07-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church - 2024-07-09 18:00:00 ical