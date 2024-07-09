Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church
Cross Creek Church 560 Lake Crest Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Join us for Summer Art Camp at Cross Creek Church! Held on June 11-12 and July 9-10 from 6-8 pm, this two-day camp is packed with creative fun for children who have completed kindergarten through 5th grade. Led by art teacher Anna Clare Culp, participants will enjoy engaging art projects, dinner, and Bible time.
