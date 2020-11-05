Storytime on the Green

Hoover Preserve 601 Preserve Way, Hoover, Alabama

Meet us at the Preserve for storytime. In an effort to keep everyone safe, please bring your own chairs or a blanket for seating. Social distancing is expected.

Register to attend by calling 444-7830.  Registration opens Oct 30 at 9 am. 

This storytime is hosted by The Preserve.

601 Preserve Way, Hoover, AL 35226

