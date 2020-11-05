Storytime on the Green
to
Hoover Preserve 601 Preserve Way, Hoover, Alabama
Meet us at the Preserve for storytime. In an effort to keep everyone safe, please bring your own chairs or a blanket for seating. Social distancing is expected.
Register to attend by calling 444-7830. Registration opens Oct 30 at 9 am.
This storytime is hosted by The Preserve.
601 Preserve Way, Hoover, AL 35226
Info
Hoover Preserve 601 Preserve Way, Hoover, Alabama
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family, Library