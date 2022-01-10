One story prompts lots of hands-on S.T.E.A.M. {science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activities designed for children ages 3-8.

Jan. 10 - Expect the Unexpected

Jan. 24 - Math Mania

Jan. 31 - Get Well Soon

There will also be a S.T.E.A.M. pick-up pack available the week of Jan. 24. It will include four additional Math Mania activities. Call 205-444-7830 or visit hooverlibrary.org for more information.

Location: Hoover Public Library Youth Program Room