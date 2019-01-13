Stop Burma Genocide

The Burmese government is committing a genocide against the Rohingya Muslims through the means of raping their women, burning down their villages, killing thousands regardless of age or gender along with many other atrocities. They must be held accountable, but this can only be possible by hiring the right lawyers and attaining the right resources. That's why we are hosting a fundraiser in order to reach this goal and ease the pain of these innocent people.
Soiree Event Gallery 2132 Lornaridge Ln Lornaridge Ln, Hoover, Alabama 35216
