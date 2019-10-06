Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is an annual event to celebrate October being Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Participants build teams to honor loved ones with Down syndrome and raise money to support outreach, education and programs designed by Down Syndrome Alabama.

The festival atmosphere has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be music, dancing, food trucks, inflatables, games & activities, face painting, photo booth, and special guests. Tents and chairs are welcome to create spaces to hang out with friends.

The walk is less than a mile but a great opportunity to unite and celebrate the milestones of our family and friends with Down syndrome. This is a family-friendly event to promote inclusion of all.

Register to walk.

https://downsyndromealabama.networkforgood.com/admin/causes/8972-down-syndrome-alabama/events/14988-celebrating-20-years-of-step-up-for-down-syndrome

Then create or join a FUNdraising team. https://downsyndromealabama.networkforgood.com/projects/79310-step-up-for-down-syndrome-teams-2019

This year DSA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. This will be a PARTY you don’t want to miss and you can help DSA reach their fundraising goal so they continue to offer outreach, education and program throughout our communities.

Participants are encouraged to register online. Walk up registration is available the day of the event but t-shirt sizes will not be guaranteed.

General Admission is $20 and includes a t-shirt and wristband for admission to enjoy all the activities

Individual with Down syndrome is $5 and includes a t-shirt and wristband for admission to enjoy all the activities

Kids 3 & under are FREE and includes a wristband for admission to enjoy all the activities