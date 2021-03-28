Stations of the Cross Trail
to
Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244
An outdoor walking trail taking you through stages of Christ's journey of suffering, death and resurrection. A self-guided experience that provides the opportunity for thoughtful reflection on the moments of Jesus' final days on earth. Adult and children's guide books provided.
Info
Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality