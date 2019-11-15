Starry Night Market

Friday, November 15, 2019

Hours 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Local Artists, Artisans and Authors

The Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles

Starry Night Market, featuring local artists, artisans and authors will be held at Holy Apostles, Hoover on Friday, November 15 from 5:30 until 8:30 pm.

The Right Reverend Kee Sloan, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama and author two books, Jabbok and Beulah, will be at the market and available to autograph and discuss his books.

The artists and artisans will display an array of artwork including candles, fused glass, paintings, pottery and jewelry. All work is hand made by the artists.

Artists and authors will display their work in the nave. Food and wine will be served in the narthex.

Please join us at Starry Night Market for an evening of shopping with local talent just in time for Christmas.

Proceeds from the market will support The Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles continued works within the community.

Click on link below for additional information.

http://holyapostleshoover.org/starry-night-market/