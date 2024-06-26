Southern Rivers with Dr. R. Scot Duncan

Explore the Southeast’s imperiled river systems.

Award-winning nature writer and biologist R. Scot Duncan explores the perilous state of the Southeast's rivers and the urgent need to safeguard their vitality. The epicenter of North American freshwater biodiversity, these river systems are the top global hotspot for important aquatic animals including mussels, turtles, snails, crayfish and freshwater fish, many of which have made important contributions to southern life and culture.

Dr. Duncan is the executive director at Alabama Audubon, a former professor at Birmingham Southern College and author of Southern Rivers: Restoring America's Freshwater Biodiversity.

Location: Plaza