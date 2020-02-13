Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the parking lot behind the McDonald’s Galleria on U.S. 31 in Hoover. Hike at Tannehill State Park. Day-Use Park Admission: $5 adults; $4 seniors; $3 children (ages 6-11); ages 5 and younger free. For information, contact Christine Heckemeyer at 205-979-5730.