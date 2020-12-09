Easy, enjoyable Southeastern Outings Weekday hike at Veterans Park in Shelby County.

DECEMBER 9, WEDNESDAY, Meet 9:45 a.m.

Southeastern Outings Weekday Hike

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35242

Details: Come with us a weekday hike. Enjoy an easy 3 mile hike on trails in North Shelby County just off Valleydale Road. Veterans Park is an 82-acre park with numerous walking trails, a four-acre lake and a one-acre pond.

If you are retired or not working or have off on this particular Wednesday, you are urged to participate in the Southeastern Outings group hike on the trails and get a feel for the location and scale of the land.

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://goo.gl/photos/uBLq4RT5emxXwH5S9

Please be sure to click on the link and view the photographs.

This walk will be Southeastern Outings’ seventh hike in Veterans Park. Come with us for a guided tour of easily walkable trails. Please bring water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather.

Please meet at 9:45 a.m. in the Veterans Park parking lot right beside the building with restrooms in it at the park. We plan to depart from there at 10:00 a.m.

Optional lunch nearby after the hike at Metro Diner Restaurant in Inverness.

Admission to Park: Free

Information and hike leader: Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969 cell

DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE

Veterans Park— 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35242. From Birmingham on I-65, take I-65 South to exit number 247, Valleydale Road, Shelby County Route 17 exit. Drive to the end of the ramp and turn left. Drive 4.0 miles just past the Jefferson State Community College Shelby Campus to the traffic light at the entrance to Spain Park High School (NOT the Spain Park Sports Complex!) and turn left into the driveway for the Spain Park High School on Jaguar Road. Drive less than 1/10 mile and turn right into the driveway into Veterans Park. Drive to the parking lot beside the building with the restrooms in it.

From U.S. Highway 280 drive to intersection with Valleydale Road, Shelby County Route 17 and turn right coming from Birmingham, left from Chelsea. Drive about 2.9 miles to the traffic light at the entrance to Spain Park High School (NOT the Spain Park Sports Complex!) and turn right on Jaguar Road. Then follow directions above.

DESCRIPTION OF SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS

Do you wish you had friends who share your active lifestyle and enjoyment of outdoor activities? Then become active with Southeastern Outings (SEO), a nonprofit organization committed and created to serve people who enjoy being active in the outdoors. The organization plans, organizes and leads outings such as dayhikes, easy kayak and canoe trips, stream and waterfall walks, bicycle rides, lake events and other fun activities to beautiful sites in our natural environment. From time to time we also sponsor potluck suppers and other socials. All events and activities of the group are open to the public. Participating in SEO activities is a splendid, simple way to make congenial new friends who enjoy the outdoors.

NO DOGS OR SMOKING ALLOWED, PLEASE, ON ANY SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS EVENTS.

The organization currently has over 250 members. We scheduled seventy-four events during calendar year 2020 for an average of 6 fun events per month. We enjoy the outdoors in all seasons throughout the year.

SEO does not charge for participation in any of its outings. You do not have to be a member to participate in one or two SEO activities. Dues are only $10. Please contact Dan Frederick, President, 205-631-4680, or seoutings@bellsouth.net for more information and to obtain three free monthly newsletters with membership application and a complete description of all our outdoor events.

Southeastern Outings now has a website. Just go to seoutings.org to find announcements of all our upcoming outings scheduled plus some brief, general information about Southeastern Outings, a membership application and 1500 lovely photographs from most of our outings.

Thank you.