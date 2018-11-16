Bring the family for a fun-filled night of activities at Brookwood Village to kick off the holiday season. This classic celebration will highlight the arrival of Singing Santa, a Birmingham tradition. The event will feature several family-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon twisting, glitter tattoo fairies, roaming characters from the movie “Frozen,” arts and crafts, musical performances and a special production of “Peter Pan” from the Birmingham Children’s Theatre. Following his arrival, Singing Santa will be available for visits and photos daily through Christmas Eve.
Singing Santa's Arrival Celebration
Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama
Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Dance, Kids & Family
Upcoming Events