Simmons Middle School's "Music Man Jr."

Simmons Middle School's fine arts department performs Meredith Wilson's "Music Man Jr." with an 110-member cast of students in grades 6-8, seven elementary school students and a pit chorus of more than 35 students.

Public performances are at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Tickets can be purchased at the door ($8 adults; $4 students; children 4 and younger admitted free; all educators admitted free with ID). The musical is directed and choreographed by Delle Kincaid with music direction by Dan Cater.

In addition to the two public performances, the fine arts department will host more than 2,000 elementary school students from neighborhing schools as part of Simmons' Theatre Outreach Program.