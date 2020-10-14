Shop Save & Share 2020

Make plans to shop for a great cause with the Junior League of Birmingham’s 15th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser Oct. 14-25.

The 12-day event allows patrons to receive 20 percent off at over 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a $40 card. Shop Save & Share features premiere retailers such as Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Mountain High Outfitters, Vineyard Vines and more, as well as locally owned Birmingham boutiques, spas, restaurants and fitness studios like Carriage House Weddings, Genesis Nail Spa, Soca Clothing, Pure Barre Birmingham and Taco Mama.

Beginning in October, patrons can purchase a Shop Save & Share card by visiting www.shopsaveandshare.net. 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of Shop Save & Share cards benefit the Junior League’s 40 community projects improving the lives of Birmingham women and children.

Among the Junior League of Birmingham’s 40 community projects are Community Partnership of Alabama’s Meals on Wheels, YWCA of Central Alabama’s Children in Crisis and Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies.

Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card provides necessities for four survivors of sexual violence through the Crisis Center of Birmingham, 10 meals for homeless women and children through Pathways, diapers for one child in need for a month through the Junior League's Diaper Bank and much more.

For more information about Shop Save & Share or the Junior League of Birmingham, visit www.shopsaveandshare.net.