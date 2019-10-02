Shop local businesses this October. Save money. Share in making a difference in lives of women and children. Now, in its 14th year, the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share fundraiser raises money for the League’s more than 30 community service projects.

When you purchase a Shop Save & Share card for $40, you receive a 20 percent discount on merchandise and food at more than 450 participating stores and restaurants throughout the Birmingham area.

The funds raised from one just one Shop Save & Share card can provide 240 diapers to families through the JLB Diaper Bank or food for 13 children through Backpack Buddies. It also supports initiatives related to domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness, juvenile crime, and more. Since its inception, Shop Save & Share has put more than $700,000 back into the community.