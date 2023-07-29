Shop Our Closet Fundraiser Event

On Saturday, July 29, the Birmingham Chapter of Executive Women International (EWI) will host Shop our Closet, an upscale consignment sale geared toward professional women. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the organization’s annual scholarship programs.

The event is the chapter’s latest fundraiser to promote its mission to bring together women from diverse businesses for the purpose of enhancing personal and professional development and encouraging community involvement. The EWI Birmingham chapter recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to seven outstanding area women and men, and they are hard at work raising funds to honor more in 2024.

This in-person event is all about shopping for a good cause. We'll have a variety of gently used and new clothing items, shoes, accessories, and home decor available for purchase, with 50% of proceeds going to charity. You'll find everything from trendy tops and dresses to designer shoes and handbags.

So come on out and shop 'til you drop while supporting a great cause! Also, did I mention we will have a fashion show, concession stand music, and much more.

Tickets to attend the Shop our Closet upscale consignment sale are $10 and available online at ewibirmingham.com/upcoming-events.