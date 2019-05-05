Come for the yoga and namaste for the wine! Enjoy a lovely evening of fitness and fellowship outdoors featuring music by DJ, Rusty Russell, door prizes, appetizers and drinks. Reserve your spot with a $10 donation and receive two free tickets ($50 value) to the Regions Tradition. Salute the sun and kick off the Regions Tradition with an inclusive community event benefitting Children’s of Alabama.
SHIPT Yoga On The Green
Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama
Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Health & Wellness
Upcoming Events