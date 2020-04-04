Shelby Humane's Paws for the Cause 5k & 1 Mile Tail Waggin' Trek

Shelby Humane Paws for the Cause 5k and 1 Mile Tail Waggin' Trek

UY Shelby Humane is the only open-admission animal shelter in Shelby County. We care for over 5,000 lost, homeless & unwanted pets each year. We rely on fundraisers such as Paws for the Cause to perform our life-saving mission.

Held Saturday, April 4th – Paws for the Cause is a certified 5k off-road cross-country race through the beautiful Veterans Park in Hoover. The course takes you on a path through the park around the lake and through tree-lined trails surrounding the park. The 5k is dog-friendly (well-behaved dogs on leash).

NEW: The Tail Waggin’ Trek was a hit last year and return for 2020! The Tail Waggin’ Trek is a 1-mile “obstacle” course run for individuals or teams and fun for adults, kids & dogs! All obstacles are family-friendly and either silly fun animal-themed challenges suitable for all ages and those that can walk a mile.

5k begins at 8:30 am and 1 mile Tail Waggin' Trek begins at 9:30 am.

Please note to save costs we do not administer chip timing devices. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/ShelbyHumaneSocietyPawsfortheCause.

Visit shelbyhumane.org to learn about our organization, other events we host, our volunteer and wish list needs and of course see our adoptable cats & dogs!