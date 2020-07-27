This program is dedicated to empowering girls and young women to make confident and powerful choices in their lives. Participants will develop the skills they need to express their own unique voice, encourage a positive self image and the formation of healthy relationships.

*Two sessions — Girls 9-12 and Girls 13-18

While the two sessions are similar in mission and goals, the older group will tackle more advanced comedic styles and activities while the younger group will be more imagination/play/and team work focused.

Ages 9-12 (9 am – noon)

SHE Camp Online for ages 9-12 is designed to empower girls to make confident choices, encourage teamwork and inclusion, a positive self-image and teach leadership skills- all while celebrating their imaginations, unique spirits, interests and comedic voices. Activities will take place on a virtual platform that include improv, storytelling and comedy writing, group discussion and plenty of laughs! The week long program will conclude with a final virtual showcase open to family and friends.

Ages 13-18 (1 pm – 4 pm)

SHE Camp Online for Teens 13-18 is dedicated to empowering young women who are navigating the middle school and high school years to make confident choices in their lives, as well as voice their unique interests and point of view through comedy and satire. Over the course of the week, they will learn improv, sketch comedy writing, and stand-up comedy accompanied by group discussions, and plenty of laughs! SHE Campers will gain tools they need to build confidence in themselves, the importance of ensemble and working as a team, assertiveness, positive self image, and self expression. The week long program will conclude with a final virtual showcase open to family and friends.

VIRTUAL Camp // Cost: $175, includes GirlSpring t-shirt

Financial Aid Available, email kristen@girlspring.com