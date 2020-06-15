Sewing Camp will be a fun, informative and hands on opportunity for students to grasp the fundamentals of sewing. During the camp, the students will learn how to properly operate the sewing machine including safety tips. They will also learn such techniques as reading basic patterns, pattern prep, fabric selection and prep, and basic stitching methods. Students will use their newly gained sewing knowledge to sew an item of their selection. This camp is taught by Kenya Buchanan. Kenya B. holds a degree in Apparel Design from the University of Alabama and was the Emerging Designer winner of the 2017 Magic City Fashion Week.

June 15 – 19, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

Rising grades 6-12