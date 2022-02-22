Severe Weather Preparedness with James Spann

Join James Spann in discussion on how to be prepared for Alabama's turbulent weather. James Spann from ABC 33/40 will shed light on what it takes to be "weather prepared" - actions to take, supplies to have on hand, and the signs of an imminent weather threat. The last week of February is Weather Preparedness Week and this program will help arm you against future emergencies. Join us in person or view the program online by visiting HPL's Facebook or YouTube pages. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms