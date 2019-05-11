Prince of Peace will hold a sensory friendly Mass at 5:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, dedicated to those with special needs and their families, caregivers, teachers and friends. This Mass is being coordinated by the POP Knights of Columbus Council #11537 and demonstrates their devotion to our faith and to those with special needs. This Mass will offer sensory adaptations in sound and lighting. All are welcome to attend.

This Mass welcomes individual or families who might not normally feel comfortable participating at Mass due to physical, emotional, mental or cognitive conditions. Celebrating a sensory friendly Mass is our way of welcoming all of God’s children to Mass and letting them know that every person is an integral part of our parish family.