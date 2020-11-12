Second Thursday Fiction Book Group: The Giver of Stars
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join us on Zoom to discuss The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. Our book groups are a fun way to delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others!
Join our discussion of The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes, a popular 2019 fiction choice: Set in a small Kentucky town in Depression-era America, the novel details the lives of five women who become traveling librarians, delivering books to the people of Kentucky. The story follows Alice Wright, a British woman, who moves after marrying the Kentucky native Bennett Van Cleve. Find out more about the Kentucky pack horse librarians!
