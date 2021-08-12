Second Thursday Fiction Book Group AFTERNOON VIA ZOOM

Join us to discuss Normal People by Sally Rooney VIA ZOOM. New time, 2 pm, and virtual -- for those that want to connect but can't attend in person.

Normal People explores an unlikely relationship. Connell and Marianne grew up in the same small town, but the similarities end there. At school, Connell is popular and well liked, while Marianne is a loner. But when the two strike up a conversation—awkward but electrifying—something life changing begins.

Register to receive an email reminder and a link to the Zoom program. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |