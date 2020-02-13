Savory Strokes presents "Flowers, Food, and heART, Oh my!"

Kabob-licious 1841 Montgomery Hwy #105, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Bring your Galentine, Valentine, or just come enjoy an evening full of love and laughter!

Cost: $65 per person

Includes:

  • A special dinner menu (authentic Indian-Pakistani dishes) with the restaurant menu available for an additional cost
  • Learn how to stain wood and create your own DIY custom string art wooden board
  • Enjoy great company!

Limited spots available!

Further information: Fb.me/savorystrokes

To REGISTER: http://www.tinyurl.com/savorystrokes

Questions: ANLovebham@gmail.com or Kabob-licious at (205) 407-6777

