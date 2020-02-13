Savory Strokes presents "Flowers, Food, and heART, Oh my!"

Bring your Galentine, Valentine, or just come enjoy an evening full of love and laughter!

Cost: $65 per person

Includes:

A special dinner menu (authentic Indian-Pakistani dishes) with the restaurant menu available for an additional cost

Learn how to stain wood and create your own DIY custom string art wooden board

Enjoy great company!

Limited spots available!

Further information: Fb.me/savorystrokes

To REGISTER: http://www.tinyurl.com/savorystrokes

Questions: ANLovebham@gmail.com or Kabob-licious at (205) 407-6777