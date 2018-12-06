Samford's Legacy League Christmas Home Tour

Samford Legacy League’s 8th Annual Christmas Home Tour

a Wonderful Way to Begin Holidays

Five unique and beautifully appointed homes, delicious seasonal fare and a holiday gift market are all part of Samford Legacy League’s 8th Christmas Home Tour. This annual event has become a beloved tradition of many and is an enjoyable beginning to the Christmas season for everyone.

Presented by ARC Realty, the tour includes two homes in Mountain Brook and three in Vestavia Hills which will be on tour Thursday, December 6 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. From the glamorous art deco age of Palm Springs to old world elegance and the Mediterranean countryside, this year’s event presents a treasure trove of delightful sights, delicacies and gifts for everyone. Premium sponsors of the event are Adams Gerndt, AllSouth Appliance, BRBC, First US Bank, Long-Lewis Ford, PRE Event Resources/Tailgate Guys, Apex Valet/Rare Transportation and Richter Landscape Company.

Tickets are $25 through December 4 and may be purchased online at samford.edu/legacyleague. Thereafter, tickets will be $30 at the door of featured homes during tour hours.

The Legacy League is a non-profit volunteer organization of over 750 members. Tour proceeds will provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

2018 Featured Homes

• Ashley & Trevor Kaple – 2940 Pump House Road, Mountain Brook

• Ashley & Andy Prewitt – 417 Sunset Drive, Vestavia Hills

• Tracy & Robert Stephens – 216 Sheridan Lane, Vestavia Hills

• Jeanna & Andy Westmoreland – Samford President’s Home – 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills

• Danielle & Bart Yancey – 2809 Pump House Road, Mountain Brook