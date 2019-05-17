Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Celebration

The event, which is open to the public, will include a fabulous dinner and a 90-minute concert in Covenant’s sanctuary. Those with deluxe reservations and sponsors will also enjoy a reception and the chance to meet David and have a photo taken with him.

Business attire.

• Standard reservations $115 ($50 tax deductible): include seated dinner and concert

• Deluxe reservations $150 ($70 tax deductible): include seated dinner, preferred concert seating, reception and photo with David Phelps

Get more info and make online reservations at samford.edu/legacyleague

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Please contact Sharon Smith at 205-726-2247 for information.