Sam Pointer’s Acoustic Christmas

Acoustic holiday music from Sam Pointer & company. Award-winning entertainer Sam Pointer leads the way on vocals, acoustic guitar, bouzouki, banjo and mandolin. Hear light-hearted acoustic versions of holiday songs. Ranges from a hot jazz jam session on “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” to a soaring flute rendition of “O Holy Night,” and from a sly vocal take on “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” to twin mandolins on "Deck the Halls."

LOCATION: Hoover Public LIbrary Plaza Wing