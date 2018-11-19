Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament

Google Calendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00

Riverchase Country Club 2000 Club Rd, Hoover, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama

The Riverchase Country Club also is sponsoring a golf tournament to raise money for Vettes for Vets on Monday, Nov. 19. The cost is $150 per player or $600 for a team of four, including breakfast and lunch. A veteran will be paired as a fifth golfer with each foursome. The deadline to register for the Patriot Dinner and golf tournament is Nov. 14.

Info
Riverchase Country Club 2000 Club Rd, Hoover, AL ‎ , Hoover, Alabama View Map
Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
Google Calendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament - 2018-11-19 00:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours