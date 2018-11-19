The Riverchase Country Club also is sponsoring a golf tournament to raise money for Vettes for Vets on Monday, Nov. 19. The cost is $150 per player or $600 for a team of four, including breakfast and lunch. A veteran will be paired as a fifth golfer with each foursome. The deadline to register for the Patriot Dinner and golf tournament is Nov. 14.
Salute to Veterans Patriot golf tournament
Riverchase Country Club 2000 Club Rd, Hoover, AL , Hoover, Alabama
Riverchase Country Club 2000 Club Rd, Hoover, AL , Hoover, Alabama View Map
Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
Upcoming Events