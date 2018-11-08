Salute to Veterans Ball is a new event which is hosted at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex’s Finley Center on Nov. 8. It will be a military-style ball with a sit-down, white tablecloth dinner, music, dancing and a speech by retired Army Command Sgt. Major Bennie Adkins, who in 2014 was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama for his bravery above and beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War.

Attire for the Salute to Veterans Ball will be black-tie or suits for men and ballroom or evening gown or other formal attire for women. Both active and inactive military personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms.

The event will honor veterans and serve as a fundraiser for the Hoover-based Vettes for Vets organization, which supports programs that offer housing for homeless veterans and transportation, education support and personal, physical and mental support for veterans in need.

Individual tickets cost $125 and include dinner and two drink tickets. Vettes for Vets also is seeking corporate sponsorships and as of mid-October had already raised $40,000 by selling corporate tables, said Mark Davis, president of the organization. The goal is to net $50,000 with the event, he said.

A reception should start about 5:15 p.m., and the dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m., Davis said. Military vehicles, antique Corvettes and the latest models of Corvettes and Jeeps will be on display, he said. To order tickets or sponsor a table, contact Davis at 266-0632 or mkdavis@mindspring.com. Reservations are requested by Nov. 1, but some seats may still be sold the day of the event.