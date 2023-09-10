Salt & Light a Riverchase UMC Women’s Ministry Event- Cultivating the Joy of the Lord as We Reach for His Best

Join us as for a special evening with Lisa “Roxanne” Richardson, radio and podcast host and registered chaplain. Roxanne has dominated the airwaves with her award-winning talent for years on Rock radio with edge and a big heart. She has become part of people’s lives locally and nationally being seen on TV ins shows on TLC, Fox News, and NBC. In 2021, Roxanne was awarded the “Radio for good” nationwide Humanitarian Award on Allaccess.com, the web’s largest radio and music industry community, for founding and leading “Special Ops,” a street-based ministry to combat sex trafficking, homelessness and addiction. She’s also been named one of the Top Women in Alabama Media by Business Alabama Magazine in 2019.