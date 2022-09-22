Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival

Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22nd through Saturday, September 24th. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m.-9p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Pickup orders can be placed online at www.saintgeorgeonline.org. Delivery is also available for orders over $100. Join us for a weekend of fun, entertainment, food, and culture!