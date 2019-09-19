Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival

The Food Festival will take place at Saint George Melkite Catholic Church, near UAB at 425 16th Avenue South. The hours of operation are 10:30 AM to 9 PM. The festival offers a convenient drive through service between the hours of 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM. Lunch orders of $75.00 or more can be delivered to the downtown area on Thursday and Friday. For takeout and delivery orders call 492-9621 or email foodorders@saintgeorgeonline.org.

Visit Saint George and experience its lovely heritage and its warm southern hospitality!

Tours of the beautiful Byzantine church will be conducted daily until 8:00 PM. Middle Eastern song and dance will be performed on Friday evening, and throughout the day and night on Saturday. Vendors will feature handmade jewelry, Byzantine icons, olive wood artifacts from the Holy Land and a Middle Eastern cookbook featuring recipes of foods sold at the festival.

Ten percent of proceeds raised will benefit local and diocesan charities.

For further information visit www.saintgeorgeonline.org and follow the Festival Event on Facebook: St George 2019 Middle Eastern Food Festival