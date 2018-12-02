Rustically Regal Holiday Home Tour

Discover the rustic, historic homeplaces of three influential pioneer families. Learn what contributions they made to west Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial -- All while experiencing a typical 19th-century holiday featuring Music Period decorations Holiday treats Historical artifacts family histories, tours, and more.

Visit

Sadler House

5262 Eastern Valley Road McCalla

Owen House

1740 Eastern Valley Road, McCalla

McAdory House

227 Eastern Valley Road, McCalla

Your gift of $8 per person lets you experience all three homes. Children 12 and under are FREE.​

Presented by the West Jefferson County Historical Society

