RUMC Summer Music & Arts Camp

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama

All children (grades 1-5) are invited to Riverchase United Methodist Churchs Summer Music and Arts Camp. Our campers will participate in various musical activities, including choir, music theory, Bible study, recreation and instrument classes. Classes may include art, dance, drama, voice, drumming, guitar, ukulele, recorder, tone chimes and/or Orff instruments. The camp will be held July 19 - 23, 8:30 a.m.-noon. On Friday, July 23, our campers will have a musical presentation. Registration costs $75, and the deadline to register is July 16. A daily snack and T-shirt are included in the registration fee.

205-987-4030
