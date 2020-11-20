Ross Bridge Holiday Market

to

Ross Bridge Village Center 2101 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama

Join us on Friday, November 20th (4 - 8) for the Ross Bridge Farmers Market!

Get in the holiday spirit & support local farmers, artisans, & more! Please follow the safety precautions that are instructed at the market in order to keep yourself & the community safe.

FOOD TRUCKS! TBA!

Live Music!

See you there!

Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
