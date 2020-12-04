Ross Bridge Christmas Market
to
Ross Bridge Village Center 2101 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama
Join us on Friday, December 4th (4 - 8) for the Ross Bridge Farmers Market!
Get in the holiday spirit & support local farmers, artisans, & more! Please follow the safety precautions that are instructed at the market in order to keep yourself & the community safe.
FOOD TRUCKS! TBA!
Live Music!
See you there!

